March 8, 2022

“JUSTICE”: DOJ Rushes to Obtain Indictment for January 6 Defendant To Cure Illegal Detention Claim. “The magistrate judge commenced the hearing by apologizing to Denney that he had been ‘lost’ by the system. He expressed frustration and outrage that the Department of Justice did not properly notify the court of Denney’s arrival in DC or properly docket the case’s next procedural step, thereby causing Denney to sit in a jail cell for weeks before being seen by a judge in DC. The judge acknowledged that even an hour of unlawful detention was an affront to our constitutional principles.”