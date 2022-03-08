March 8, 2022
VIDEO: Can Ukraine Actually Win?
Once again, Battleswarm Blog has the highlights if you don’t want to watch the entire video.
My big takeaway is that it isn’t so much that Ukraine has a chance to win, but that Russia just might lose.
VIDEO: Can Ukraine Actually Win?
Once again, Battleswarm Blog has the highlights if you don’t want to watch the entire video.
My big takeaway is that it isn’t so much that Ukraine has a chance to win, but that Russia just might lose.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.