«
»

March 8, 2022

VIDEO: Can Ukraine Actually Win?

Once again, Battleswarm Blog has the highlights if you don’t want to watch the entire video.

My big takeaway is that it isn’t so much that Ukraine has a chance to win, but that Russia just might lose.

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:41 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.