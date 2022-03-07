March 7, 2022

IMPEACH BIDEN:

So the precedent is firmly established, thanks to Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, et al. But the Republicans don’t need to ground an impeachment effort in petty allegations that amount to little more than policy differences. The Republicans could justify an impeachment based on a host of Biden policies that violate the Constitution and are clearly impeachable offenses. The GOP has a duty and an obligation to hold Biden accountable.

But there is no rush. Impeachment hearings should last as long as necessary—say, six months or so—so that every American will know about Biden Administration’s unprecedented assault on our constitutional rights in time for 2024. Impeachment needs to be used as an educational tool to inform undecided and low-information voters about the real criminal nature of the Biden regime.

Under the Constitution, impeachable offenses include treason, bribery, and “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The last phrase is generally thought to mean “an abuse of public trust” such as violating the Constitution and endangering our national security. As Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) points out, there are “multiple grounds” to impeach Biden. Here are a few: