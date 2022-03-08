March 8, 2022

THE APPLIANCE WARS AND GOVERNMENT OVERREACH: “When a blue jurisdiction (state or local) obsesses about what kind of appliances you have, they have pretty much raised the white flag on their day job. They can’t or won’t address crime, education, homelessness etc., so they make decisions about whether you can have gas stoves or gas water heaters in your home — decisions that rightly belong to homebuyers, home builders and homeowners. Whether it is to distract, to satisfy their urge to make decisions for others or to virtue signal, it is an acknowledgment that they have failed. It brings us directly to the question of who should make decisions about your new house and what kinds of appliances are in it. What authority does the government have to restrict personal choice in this arena?”