March 8, 2022

Matt Margolis: Okay, Now I Think Hillary Will Run in 2024 … Here’s Why. “The reason I’m starting to come around in thinking that Hillary might run again is that the Clinton Foundation is planning another Clinton Global Initiative.”

Athena Thorne: Anyone Else Starting to Get a Bad Feeling About All This Ukraine Worship? “Two things can be true at the same time: Ukraine is being mauled by vicious invaders, and globalists are laying the foundation to leverage this crisis that they’ve been building up for months.”

Yours Truly: Biden Kowtowed to Xi AGAIN — This Time on the Eve of War. “At the exact same time that the Biden Administration was warning us day and night that Russia was about to invade Ukraine, they were also actively looking for ways to appease Russia’s great power ally, Communist China.”