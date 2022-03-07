«
March 7, 2022

AWOL: Where Is the Russian Air Force? “It makes no sense, as some have argued, to hold the Russian Air Force in reserve, particularly as Vlad Putin’s “short” war prepares to enter its third week of heavy operations.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:11 pm
