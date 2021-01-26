March 7, 2022

HOW IT STARTED: Canceling The Keystone Pipeline And Reducing U.S. Arms Are Biden’s First Two Major Gifts To Russia.

—The Federalist, January 26, 2021.

How it’s going: Biden may travel to Saudi Arabia in quest for oil, report says, as Russia ban remains possibility.

—Fox Business, today.

And if Saudi Arabia doesn’t work out: ‘Just a complete circus:’ Joe Biden fights climate change by considering easing sanctions on oil from Venezuela (no, we still can’t drill here).

As Bryan Dean White tweets, “Joe Biden is frantically searching the globe to see if anyone but Texas might have some spare oil.”

Hard to believe that prior to 2021, “the United States was a net exporter of oil and natural gas. When operating at capacity – which requires the cooperation of the government on a number of fronts – we have more than enough fuel to meet all of our needs. We’re just not doing what needs to be done to get it to all of the places where it’s needed. So yes, Joe Biden has significant (though not complete) control over energy prices.”

UPDATE: “Saudi Arabia isn’t having it. Because the left, in another Get Trump operation, attempted to make Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah’ over the claimed assassination of Qatar spy Jamal Khashoggi…Bin Salman isn’t making it easier on Biden to repair their relations. He appeared to go out of his way to aggravate the White House during an interview with the Atlantic published last week. ‘We don’t have the right to lecture you in America,’ he said. ‘The same goes the other way.’”

Stay tuned.

(Updated and bumped.)