March 7, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Russian Diplomat Says Iran ‘Got Much More Than It Expected’ In New Nuclear Deal About To Be Finalized.

Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov praised Iranian negotiators ahead of the public announcement of an updated deal that would presumably reduce international sanctions on their oil and gas in exchange for limiting their civilian nuclear program.

“Iranian colleagues are fighting for [their] national interest like lions,” he said. “They fight for every comma, every word, and as a rule, quite successfully.”

“I am absolutely sincere in this regard when I say that Iran got much more than it could expect,” he said. “Our Chinese friends were also very efficient and useful as co-negotiators.”