March 7, 2022

OH JOY, A MORE POLITICALLY ACTIVE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA … THAT’S JUST WHAT AMERICA NEEDS: At the University of California, there is a movement afoot to allow academic departments on campus to issue or endorse statements on political issues in the name of the department. Currently, this would be a violation of university policy. Individual faculty members can freely comment on whatever they want, but the university itself and its various offices and departments are supposed to be politically neutral.

Some faculty members are (rightly) pushing back. And they are seeking UC faculty members to join in their letter of protest. Definitely check it out if you’re a UC faculty member (but take a look even in the far more likely event that you’re not). It’s nice to know that not everybody at the UC is relishes the idea of academic departments joining the Twitter mobs.