March 7, 2022

#RESIST: Kherson protest against Russian occupiers brings hundreds to the streets.

Undaunted by the presence of Russian troops in their city, as many as 2,000 residents of Kherson, Ukraine, took to the streets Saturday in a show of defiance and national unity, according to reports.

“Russians go home!” and “Kherson is Ukraine!” were among the shouted slogans, the BBC reported.

Kherson, located in southern Ukraine along the Black Sea, fell to the Russians last week, with the city’s mayor estimating as many as 300 people were killed, with many of the bodies rendered unrecognizable because of the power of the invaders’ weapons.

The mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, said he sent volunteers around the city to collect bodies after the onslaught, The New York Times reported.

On Saturday, videos posted online showed Russian troops firing shots into the air in hopes of turning back the marchers.