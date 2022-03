JOE BIDEN DID THAT: Food Prices Up 20% Over the Past Year.

This, too: Obama Redux: National Average Gas Prices Tops $4/Gal.

My little Front Range town usually has cheaper-than-average fuel prices for Colorado. Two weeks ago, diesel shot up 40¢ to $4.05, and today I saw it for $4.65.

Regular unleaded is “lagging” at anywhere from $3.55 to $3.79.