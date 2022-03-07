«

March 7, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Public Schools Really Don’t Want Parents To Do Any Parenting. “COVID has really exposed those in charge of our public schools as the awful people that they’ve always been. We here on the conservative side of the political aisle have been saying for decades that public schools would prefer that parents have as little input as possible in their children’s lives. If Democrats had their way, kids would be whisked off to pre-pre-K immediately up exiting the womb.”

