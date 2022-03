FROM DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS: On this day in 1921, hotfootin’ hoofer Cyd Charisse was born. At a very young age, she had a bout of polio, but … uh … she seems to have gotten over it in this video from Singin’ in the Rain.

(Here’s a medley of her greatest dancing hits that starts with Singin’ in the Rain and quickly goes on to several other numbers. Go Cyd!)