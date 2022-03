MORE ON THIS WEEK’S TENURED LOON–ZEUS LEONARDO: I get the fact that both progressives and conservatives have their nut cases. I get that the Age of the Internet makes it possible for nut cases to be more visible than they were in the Age of Broadcasting. That’s the price we pay for the open discourse the internet allows for. What annoys me is that so many of their nut cases get tenured professorships at prestigious universities, and I have to pay taxes to support them.