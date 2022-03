THIS CONCEPT HAS GOTTEN WAY OUT OF HAND: Micro-aggressions. Micro-aggressions. Micro-aggressions. Micro-aggressions. I pity the young people who are being trained to be traumatized by so-called micro-aggressions. It’s not so easy for them to understand that the folks peddling this stuff are doing them a massive disservice.

Why has the concept become so fashionable? I think The Roots of Wokeness tells the story pretty accurately. Hint: Always follow the money.