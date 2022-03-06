March 6, 2022

DON SURBER: Trumpenfreude for Twitter.

BBC, Bloomberg and CNN are shutting down their bureaus to avoid the law. Their call. They don’t always stand up to censorship. From 1991 to 2003, CNN kept its bureau open in Baghdad by acquiescing to Saddam Hussein’s demands. No one in the media batted an eye when CNN finally admitted it as the Hussein regime fell.

So really, I don’t want to hear media complaints about Putin, who may or may not be as bad as Hussein.

I ain’t a farmer but I hear you reap what you sow.

And this crop of Trumpenfreude tastes mighty good.