«
»

March 8, 2022

SEEMS UNLIKELY: “Gun Deaths Increased 11% as a Result of “Stand Your Ground” Laws, Study Finds.”

There’s a lot of misunderstanding out there concerning these laws. Try reading this for what I believe to be more accurate information.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:15 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.