«
»

March 7, 2022

SCHOOL DISCIPLINE FARCE: A Georgia school superintendent recently stated that his “goal is to have zero [racial] disproportionality” in school discipline. But as long as students from different racial groups misbehave at different rates, we’re going to have (or at least we should have) disproportionalities in school discipline.

There is reason to believe that the Biden Administration will explicitly re-institute the Obama Administration’s deeply wrongheaded school discipline policy soon.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:19 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.