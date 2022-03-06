March 6, 2022

EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN! Microlino EV, Adorable Two-Seater, Going into Production in Europe.

The bubble-shaped Microlino 2.0 is headed into production in a matter of weeks, despite delays and disruptions prompted by the pandemic. Micro Mobility Systems has revealed that production will begin in March 2022, following the model’s favorable debut at the Munich IAA Mobility show last fall.

The Isetta-styled EV, designed and engineered by a Swiss company, is slated to be produced in Turin, Italy, and to go on sale in Switzerland later this year before a wider rollout in Europe. The two-seater will feature a 25-hp motor drawing power from a choice of three batteries, offering 6.0-, 10.5-, and 14.0-kWh capacities, which are expected to be good for 60, 109, and 143 miles of range, respectively.

Micro Mobility Systems says that it is already producing pre-production examples for testing and process optimization, despite some component shortages. The company projects that the first customer examples will be delivered in April or May. The configurator is expected to go live in February, with the company reporting more than 24,000 reservations in fall 2021.