March 5, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Manned NASA Missions to the Moon.

The New Hotness? Your name can fly around the moon on NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. “You can send your name on a trip around the moon with just a few clicks of your keyboard. NASA is inviting people to put their names on a flash drive that will launch on the agency’s Artemis 1 mission, which will send an uncrewed Orion capsule around the moon and back a few months from now.”

That’s what happens when NASA loses the thread: NASA’s new chief scientist to focus on earth, climate.