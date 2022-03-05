March 5, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Sure, Let’s Punish Cats and Crippled Athletes for Being Russian. It makes sense if you don’t think about it:

Sure, the Paralympics are being held in a country that unleashed a deadly plague on the world and is currently committing genocide against the Uyghurs. But so what? It just feels good to show that rotten prick Putin what we can do to his disabled athletes. Standing up to those who cannot stand.

Oh wait, you know what else Russians like? Cats. Let’s punish Russian cats!