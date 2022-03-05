March 5, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY: The Most Dangerous Lame Duck in History?

With a historically weak president in the White House, an unfavorable Senate map in 2024 and 2026, and a potentially huge Republican majority to overcome in the House, Democrats could potentially be out of power for several electoral cycles, increasing the urgency to pass their progressive agenda while they still can. Moreover, given their age and the growing opposition within the Democratic Party to older, white leaders, it’s highly unlikely that Pelosi, Schumer, or Biden will ever be in such a position of power again – further incentivizing a radical final act from the three.

While numerous pundits have written: 2022 is likely to be a brutal year for Joe Biden and Democrats.

Seriously, don’t get cocky. As Glenn has written, “If you want to win, donate and volunteer. Winning takes work, and commenting on Internet blogs, even this one, doesn’t count.”