March 5, 2022

MICHAEL BARONE: Volodymyr Zelensky Transforms Germany — and Europe.

Each day, [Zelensky] has sent out videos of him speaking from the heart of Kyiv, proclaiming his determination to stay. His example has undoubtedly helped added to the spirited resistance of ordinary Ukrainians.

It has certainly transformed opinion in Europe and beyond. The contrast between Zelensky, on the street in a dark T-shirt and increasingly unshaven, contrasts vividly with the photographs of Putin sitting at the far end of an absurdly long conference table, far from a gaggle of nervous aides.

That contrast was undoubtedly apparent when Zelensky called in to a Zoom teleconference of European Union leaders last weekend. In his brief pitch for support, he reminded his counterparts, sitting securely in comfortable chairs in opulent offices, that this might be the last time they would see him alive.

The effect was galvanic on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Speaking to the Bundestag Saturday, he declared that “February 24 marks a turning point” (Zeitenwende in German) “in the history of our continent.” “It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin’s invading army. That is why we are delivering 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 #Stinger missiles to our friends in #Ukraine.”

That’s a stark reversal of policy. Before Russia’s attack, Germany had blocked Estonia from sending German-made weapons to Ukraine.

Scholz also announced that Germany would increase its defense spending from 1.4% of gross domestic product to the 2% required by NATO. Another stark reversal: His long-serving predecessor, Angela Merkel, had been keeping defense spending down — a stick in the eye of Donald Trump, perhaps — and said it couldn’t approach 2% for years.

To this transformation, the Biden administration has been a spectator. As I noted last week, its initial response to the Feb. 24 attack was desultory — a ban on U.S. investments in places where there aren’t many, while Germany responded only with a reversible suspension of certification of the undersea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.