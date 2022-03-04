March 4, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Fire at Ukraine Nuclear Plant After Russian Shelling. “Early reports say it appears that Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting for control of the facility. It is estimated to provide power to 25% of Ukraine. Taking the plant offline because of the emergency could cripple Ukraine’s response to Russia’s military advance. Reuters is reporting that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed the fire and said, ‘If it blows up, it will be ten times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!'”