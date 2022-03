BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS’ ‘LET THEM EAT CAKE’ MOMENT IN FACE OF EXPLODING GAS PRICES: “As the old saying goes, ‘you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.’ If you’re wondering, we’re the eggs. They’ll still be able to take private jets to Davos and Aspen and parts in between to do the ‘people’s business.’ Just to clarify, we’re not ‘the people,’ either. They’re the people.”

