SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS IN REMISSION: Russia Involved in Plot To Help Iran Bust US Oil Sanctions. “The two tankers, named the Pegas and Linda, were recently sanctioned as part of U.S. efforts to isolate Russian businesses over the Ukrainian invasion. It has now become apparent that the two ships have been ferrying illicit Iranian crude oil in recent months, a move experts see as a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions and signal an increase in Tehran-Moscow relations.”