March 3, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Chuck Todd Meltdown Over GOP Midterm Messaging Strategy Is 50 Shades of Delicious.

Not surprisingly, on the same day Biden was preparing to give the address, “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd was doing his own propping up of Biden, launching into a mini-meltdown over how Republican messaging on the economy is resonating with working-class voters.

Except Todd, a Democrat apologist among Democrat apologists, didn’t frame it that way. In his view, the American people were being hoodwinked by the “right-wing echo chamber” despite the economy in Todd’s view booming with “high-paying jobs” aplenty and with workers having money to burn but unable to find things to spend it on:

“I mean, 51% believe the economy is in a recession or depression. I mean, look, it’s just not true,” Todd whined as he ranted to former Obama comms director Jennifer Palmieri, who was in agreement with him throughout the segment.

Calling the economy “frustrating,” Todd went on to suggest that the economy, “with COVID, has been ‘I’ve got money and I can’t find something.’ But my God, there’s jobs. There’s good jobs. Is this a – the right-wing echo chamber is better than the Democratic echo chamber?”

Minutes later, Todd told the panel that the issue of voter frustration with the economy rattled him so much that he thought the best approach to convince them they didn’t have it so bad would be to advise them to “go live in another country” and then they’d supposedly understand “we have it pretty good here.”