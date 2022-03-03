March 3, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Chuck Todd Meltdown Over GOP Midterm Messaging Strategy Is 50 Shades of Delicious.

Not surprisingly, on the same day Biden was preparing to give the address, “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd was doing his own propping up of Biden, launching into a mini-meltdown over how Republican messaging on the economy is resonating with working-class voters. Except Todd, a Democrat apologist among Democrat apologists, didn’t frame it that way. In his view, the American people were being hoodwinked by the “right-wing echo chamber” despite the economy in Todd’s view booming with “high-paying jobs” aplenty and with workers having money to burn but unable to find things to spend it on: “I mean, 51% believe the economy is in a recession or depression. I mean, look, it’s just not true,” Todd whined as he ranted to former Obama comms director Jennifer Palmieri, who was in agreement with him throughout the segment. Calling the economy “frustrating,” Todd went on to suggest that the economy, “with COVID, has been ‘I’ve got money and I can’t find something.’ But my God, there’s jobs. There’s good jobs. Is this a – the right-wing echo chamber is better than the Democratic echo chamber?” Minutes later, Todd told the panel that the issue of voter frustration with the economy rattled him so much that he thought the best approach to convince them they didn’t have it so bad would be to advise them to “go live in another country” and then they’d supposedly understand “we have it pretty good here.”

It’s so strange that Todd is doing his best to prop up Biden after this moment on Sunday’s Meet the Press:

The lone Republican on the panel, Danielle Pletka, a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, finally had a chance to weigh in. “I think President Trump’s judgment on Russia and on Putin has not been awesome. I think Mike Pompeo misspoke,” Pletka said briefly before being cut off by Mitchell who took issue with what she said. “He said it several times,” Mitchell claimed. Pletka replied: “I know Andrea, but I don’t think that’s what he believes.” Then the entire panel erupted and started shouting at Pletka as Todd failed to do his job as the “moderator.” Clearly flustered from being shouted at and not allowed to get a word in, Pletka put her foot down: “Hang on. First of all, there are four of you and one of me. I’m the only Republican sitting here. Hang on a second.” Mitchell did not like being outed as a Democrat even though she outs herself every day on national television, including numerous times on the panel moments before. She snapped back: “We’re not Republicans or Democrats, we’re journalists.” Todd then followed up gesturing towards Mitchell, Welker, and himself “well, three of us are.” The truth is none of them are. They have proven time and again that they are leftist hacks who are disguised as journalists.

Just think of Todd as a former and current Democratic Party operative with a byline, and it all makes sense.