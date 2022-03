DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Tolerant leftists at University of North Texas harass and scream ‘F*ck these fascists!’ at father who lost custody of ‘trans’ child (videos).

To be clear, these young scholars are shouting “f***k you, fascist” because he objected to the state taking away his child. Shouldn’t they be shouting something like, “embrace our fascism”?

Well yes, that’s what Comcast and MSNBC tells me: