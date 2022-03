OUR BEYOND-PARODY RULING CLASS: “Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the first LGBTQ+ Black woman to be elected mayor of a major U.S. city, stopped a deal between the Chicago Park District and an Italian American group, which would have allowed a statue of Christopher Columbus to be exhibited during a parade, a suit filed Tuesday alleges. The suit also accused Lightfoot of making obscene remarks including, ‘My dick is bigger than yours and the Italians.’”