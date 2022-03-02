March 2, 2022

‘THIS IS RIDICULOUS:’ DeSantis scolds* students for wearing face masks during University of South Florida visit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made his frustration with face masks known when he visited Tampa for a press conference Wednesday morning. DeSantis was at the University of South Florida to announce funding for cybersecurity education. Before taking the podium to address the audience, the governor scolded a group of students behind him who were wearing face masks. “You do not have to wear those masks,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

As Not the Bee notes, “The original reporter on this story characterized this as DeSantis being ‘annoyed’ with the students. However, it’s clear that he’s just frustrated that the kids were told by their school they needed to mask up and he let them know that it is absolutely ridiculous. He’s the only governor in America with enough backbone to tell people that wearing a mask is theater and ridiculous at this point. There is nothing not to love about this clip. And, oh, the hate that DeSantis is receiving is off the charts, as expected.”

* Going kids personal choice (if you want to wear it, fine”) doesn’t sound like DeSantis is “scolding” them, but moving forward after Biden’s “we’re going back to normal” State of the Union Speech, the DNC-MSM faces quite a dilemma:

