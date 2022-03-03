March 3, 2022

STACEY LENNOX: President Biden’s Unity Tweet Might Be the Most Offensive Attempt to Retcon the Last Year. “One could assume it was a throwback to his inaugural speech, after which Biden did his absolute best to otherize Americans that Democrats believe oppose their policies. Whether it was the unvaccinated, parents fighting masks and radical race and gender curriculum, or Republican-led states passing laws to restore election security, the Biden administration treated them as the enemy.”