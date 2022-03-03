March 3, 2022

THE TRUTH HURTS: Trump’s Truth Social bomb. “The vast majority of people downloading the app, me included, were given a waitlist number. Nine days later, most of us remain on that waitlist, with our number unchanged and without a word of communication from the company. A waitlist ‘refresh’ icon doesn’t work.”

I signed up on Day One a week ago Monday, just to check it out and maybe read some classic Trump mean tweets for the first time in over a year.

But just like this Axios report, all I’ve seen in an unchanging waitlist number.