March 3, 2022

Matt Margolis: Spare Me the Faux Outrage Over Biden Being Heckled. “Actually, it says a lot more about Biden that he didn’t take a moment during his State of the Union address to honor those who died because of his recklessness. It says a lot that Biden didn’t even mention the withdrawal at all. Someone had to call attention to those heroes who are no longer with us.”

Megan Fox: Parents of Mutilated Teenagers Speak Out About the Dangers of Transing Kids. “One father, who is also a scientist, dug into the data after his son told him he believed he was a woman. The distressed dad found out that giving hormones to the opposite sex is dangerous and leads to more mental health problems. In his article, ‘Rise of the Trans Medical Taliban,’ the dad discusses multiple studies that show too much estrogen harms the brain, but he says the scientific community will not acknowledge these known facts.”

Yours Truly: Shrinkwrap a Looter? You Can’t Do That in Real Life! (But We Know You Want To). “Today’s feel-good story comes from my friend Brodigan at Louder with Crowder who reports that Ukrainians are shrinkwrapping looters to electrical poles…What else is it we’re not supposed to do but wish we could? Would you believe I made a little list?”