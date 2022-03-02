March 2, 2022

SPOILER: IT WON’T. Biden Hopes SOTU Provides Much-Needed Reset. “Biden likely relished all that applause as his motorcade returned to the White House. But what his party needs desperately, if Democrats are to avoid a shellacking in November, is a presidential polling bump. When he addressed Congress in April, Biden enjoyed a 53% approval rating according to the RealClearPolitics Average, a number that plummeted to 40% ahead of his first State of the Union.”

Except for some mentions about re-funding the police (that Democrats defunded and which isn’t Washington’s job) and securing the border (that Biden broke), Biden’s domestic cures all boiled down to one thing.

“If you liked all the things I didn’t get passed last year, you’re going to like them even better when I don’t get them passed this year.”