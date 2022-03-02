March 2, 2022

SALENA ZITO: The hypocrisy of Coca-Cola.

In March of last year, days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed new voting reform legislation, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said, “This legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards … and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and now even more in public.”

The massive soft drink company wasn’t alone — it brought a wave of corporate backlash aimed at Kemp, Georgia Republicans, and Republicans in general. Within days, Major League Baseball had pulled the All Star Game out of the state. Delta Airlines, Home Depot, Porsche Cars, and the Atlanta Falcons — all Georgia-based companies — also slammed the law based on false Democratic Party talking points about what it said and did.

And, of course, Coca-Cola also tweeted its displeasure with the law.

One year later, Coca-Cola is eerily silent on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is one of the company’s most profitable markets, as the soda giant operates out of the country as Swiss-based bottler Coca-Cola HBC. It announced last Tuesday they had contingency plans to cope with the crisis, which included stockpiling ingredients to limit any disruption in their massive Russian market.

Coca-Cola HBC gets approximately 21% of its volume from Russia and Ukraine, where it also has operations. The workers in Ukraine were sent home last week.