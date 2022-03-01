March 1, 2022
PURR. I LOVE A HERO: Here’s a father who laid his own body over his rodeo rider son, to protect him from a rampaging bull.
(If your father ever told you that he’d lay down his life for you, maybe you should believe him.)
PURR. I LOVE A HERO: Here’s a father who laid his own body over his rodeo rider son, to protect him from a rampaging bull.
(If your father ever told you that he’d lay down his life for you, maybe you should believe him.)
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.