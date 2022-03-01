«
»

March 1, 2022

PURR. I LOVE A HERO: Here’s a father who laid his own body over his rodeo rider son, to protect him from a rampaging bull.

(If your father ever told you that he’d lay down his life for you, maybe you should believe him.)

Posted by Gail Heriot at 5:38 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.