FELICITY ACE CARGO SHIP SINKS IN ATLANTIC OCEAN: “The sinking of the Felicity Ace comes nearly two weeks after a fire broke out in the ship’s cargo area. Reporting has indicated Felicity Ace was carrying around 4,000 vehicles, including some luxury brands like Porsches, Bentleys, and Lamborghinis, along with VW and Audis. The value of the cargo has been estimated to be over $400 million.”