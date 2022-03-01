March 1, 2022

MEDICAL SEXISM: Young, Male and Infertile: The Men Struggling to Have Kids: “Male fertility is at the bottom of the heap for being funded, it’s not seen as an important healthcare condition because nobody dies of male infertility,” Pacey says. “I am a dying breed of academics looking at male fertility – there’s no one in my institution that’s going to follow behind me, it’s not seen as an attractive career path.”

The real truth is that male infertility is seen as not important because it is happening to men and helping men is not allowed by the government or the academic world. The article states that resources are “readily available to cis women experiencing trouble conceiving children….”