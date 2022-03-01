March 1, 2022

UKRAINE WAR: Three big military decisions the Ukrainians will have to make soon.

We are approaching a critical phase in the Russian conquest of Ukraine. There have been multiple commitments of Western lethal and non-lethal aid in the past 72 hours. Concurrently, the Russians continue to commit more combat forces. According to background briefings at the Pentagon, Russia now has committed about 75 per cent of its combat power initially arrayed at the Ukrainian border.

After an initial lack of progress, it is likely that the Russian military leadership has rethought its strategy and will change its operational approach in the Ukraine. This will result in an increase in the use of artillery, rockets, thermobaric weapons, and air-delivered munitions as they turn to their more traditional approaches to war to secure their version of “victory”.

The impact of this is that the Ukrainian government and military have some big decisions ahead. There are three they may have to make in the coming days that could have a significant impact on the outcome of the war.