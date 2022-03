‘GIFT TO REPUBLICANS:’ Schumer Allows Vote on Dead on Arrival Abortion Bill. Nearly entire Dem caucus votes for bill that would allow termination of full-term pregnancy. “The final vote to advance the bill was 46 to 48, with Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) as the lone Democrat to vote in opposition. The bill passed in the House in September with support from all but one Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas).”