February 28, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Trump Rocks the House to End the Best CPAC in the Worst of Times.

Who says we don’t live in an age of miracles?

Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to begin his wrap-up speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2022 at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, and he actually began at 7:10 (I checked my watch with incredulity).

But, in truth, it wasn’t the age of miracles.

It was the age of Biden, which meant rampant inflation with endless supply-chain woes everywhere, insane COVID-19 mandates with masked children, the Afghanistan debacle, and now Russian President Vladimir Putin flirting with World War III in Ukraine. (As I type this, Putin has raised his nuclear arsenal to “special combat readiness.” God help us!)

No wonder Trump was in a hurry.

And he delivered what was, at least to me, one of the best CPAC wrap-ups ever—I’ve been to maybe a half-dozen over the years—and one of his best speeches overall.

This is no doubt in part because of the gravity of the current situation. Trump himself called it ”the most chaotic world since WWII.”