February 28, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Biden Claims Republicans Are Trying to Keep Black Americans’ Votes ‘From Even Counting.’

President Biden on Monday claimed Republicans are trying to figure out how to keep black Americans’ votes “from even counting” during a Black History Month event as the White House*. “We’re protecting our country’s threshold liberty, the sacred right to vote, which I’ve never seen as under such attack,” Biden said. “You know, it’s always made it harder for blacks to vote but this is trying to be able to figure out how to keep the black vote, when it occurs, from even counting.” Biden’s comment comes one month after Senate Democrats failed to pass both their “voting rights” legislation and a rules change to the filibuster. Shortly before that vote failed last month, Biden came under fire for comparing opponents of the legislation to racists and segregationists. “So I ask every elected official in America, how do you want to be remembered?” Biden said during his speech advocating a suspension of filibuster rules to pass voting legislation in January. “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace**? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

Funny, just three weeks ago, as UPI reported at the time: Biden calls for unity at 70th National Prayer Breakfast.

President Joe Biden used his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning to call for unity and for those of opposing parties to learn more about one another personally. The annual prayer breakfast brought together lawmakers from both parties and various faiths. Biden, acknowledging a time of great division in the country, said he recalled the times where Congressional members ate lunch together and spent downtime together. “Unity doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything, but unity is where enough of us believe in a core of basic things,” Biden said, according to The Hill newspaper. “The common good, the general welfare. A faith in the United States of America.” Biden said he believed that connecting on a personal basis allows politicians to see one another in a different light. “I just think that when you learn that another man or woman, you fly on a [congressional delegation] and you learn that they have a kid with a problem with alcoholism***, you learn that they have a daughter who has breast cancer. It’s hard to dislike the person,” Biden said. “And so one of the things I pray for, and I mean it, is we sort of getting back to the place … that we really know each other.”

* Flashback to 2012: Biden: Romney’s approach to financial regulation will ‘put y’all back in chains.’

** George Wallace, you say?

But since Obama brought it up, it’s worth noting that the only person in modern American politics to have repeatedly praised Wallace and other segregationists is Joe Biden. It was Biden who bragged that in 1973 Wallace considered him “one of the outstanding young politicians of America.” It was Biden who wrote in 1975 that the “Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace.” It was Biden who in 1981 told a black witness in the Senate that “sometimes even George Wallace is right.” It was Biden who, while campaigning for the presidency in Alabama in 1987, claimed that he’d been the recipient of an award from Wallace in 1973 (it probably wasn’t true; but what a thing to brag about!), and then boasted that Delaware was “on the South’s side in the Civil War.”

“Biden was also buddies with J. William Fulbright, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and a segregationist and anti-Semite who would later become a mentor to the Clintons.”

And another fellow Democrat, Robert Byrd: Herschel Walker says ‘Democrats do not like America’ and slams media for not grilling Joe Biden over his friendship with former KKK member-turned senator Robert Byrd.

*** Is Joe in his current state not aware of the substance abuse issues his own son has written about?