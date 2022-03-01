March 1, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Oh God, Biden Is Going to Try and Use Words. “My friend and colleague VodkaPundit will be bringing back his legendary DrunkBlog for the State of the Union Address. I would like to thank him in advance for watching so I don’t have to. I don’t have the stomach to watch the drooling idiot Biden babble on about Corn Pop, and pandemics, and reasons.The guy can barely get through a five-sentence response to a simple question without eating his foot, I can’t watch him wrestle with a teleprompter.”