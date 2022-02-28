February 28, 2022

ZELENSKIY CALLS ON EU TO GRANT UKRAINE EU MEMBERSHIP IMMEDIATELY:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose country is facing a massive unprovoked invasion from neighboring Russia, has called on the European Union to grant Ukraine membership under a special procedure immediately.

“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it,” he said in a video speech shared on social media.

“Europeans are witnessing how our soldiers are fighting not only for our country, but for all of Europe, for peace, for peace for all, for all the countries of the European Union, Zelenskiy said.

“Ukrainians have shown to the world who we are, while Russia has showed what it has turned into…Every crime, every shelling by the occupier only unites us more,” Zelenskiy added.