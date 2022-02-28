«
February 28, 2022

IF WE ONLY HAD LEADERSHIP SMART OR WILLING ENOUGH TO TAKE ADVANTAGE: Beijing’s Ukraine Balancing Act Reveals Exploitable Fissures in the Sino-Russian Partnership. “Going forward, Beijing will continue blaming Washington and its allies for provoking Russia while simultaneously calling for a diplomatic resolution. Expected worldwide economic disruptions following a Russian invasion, including shocks to energy and commodity markets upon which China depends to meet surging demand, will test the Sino-Russian partnership. A sustained global economic downturn could also undermine China’s ability to achieve its growth targets.”

Read the whole thing.

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:46 pm
