I’M SENSING A PATTERN HERE FROM BIG TECH:

● Patreon deleted the Ukrainian Army accounts, suspends donation of $250,000 giving to nonprofit for body armor to Ukrainian army.

● GoFundMe’s $10M shutdown of Canadian truckers shows it’s time to rein in Big Tech.

Related:

Earlier, from Roger Simon: GoFundMe and How the Left Came to Despise the Working Class.

UPDATE: Exposing Donations to Political Causes Can Chill Free Speech. Two lessons from the Canadian truckers’ protest.