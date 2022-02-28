«
»

February 28, 2022

I HAVE MIXED EMOTIONS ABOUT THIS HEADLINE: In Dramatic Shift, Germany Begins Military Rearmament.

Also, another massive pivot from uber-green Deutschland: Nuclear, coal, LNG: ‘no taboos’ in Germany’s energy about-face.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:22 am
