February 28, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: ‘Events, Dear Boy, Events.’

And so, just like that, Covid hysteria has suddenly receded, the manifest limitations of “green energy” have revealed themselves, and “gun control” suddenly doesn’t seem so urgent in light of plucky little Ukraine’s citizen-soldiers. Inflation is soaring, pocketbook issues are back on the table, and the outbreak of a real shooting war in the Ukraine , in which people are fighting and dying, has suddenly yanked the word “catastrophic” back from the realm of mental illness and into reality. As the late British prime minister Harold Macmillan is supposed to have replied when asked what was his greatest challenge: “Events, dear boy, events.”

Amazing what happens when reality bites. The small stuff, the transient concerns, the self-indulgence in lunacy and cultural suicide suddenly slips away, revealing bedrock truths beneath. The prolonged propaganda assault by the national media, led by the unabashedly racialist New York Times, on the traditions and institutions of this country has screeched to a halt as people stare in disbelief at supermarket receipts and gas pump prices and watch the shelling of Kiev on their televisions. Perhaps now words like “assault” and “hostile environment” won’t be thrown around with such gay abandon:

So much for the dreaded “assault” rifles, which now seem to have some usefulness after all. Note as well that these “assault” rifles aren’t firing themselves, but are instead wielded by responsible adults in an actual hostile environment in defense of their lives, their families, and their homelands—exactly the conditions under which the Congress and the several states ratified the second amendment.