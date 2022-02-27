February 27, 2022

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP: Biden says he hopes his legacy ‘is that I restored the soul of this country.’

In a wide-ranging interview with progressive political host Brian Tyler Cohen, Biden said that he hoped he would be remembered for restoring “some decency and honor to the office” of the presidency, rebuilding America’s middle class and repairing partnerships with other countries. “I hope my legacy is that I was able to restore some decency and honor to the office; I was able to bring the middle class back to a place where they had real opportunity*, given an even chance to succeed; and I was able to reconstruct our alliances**, which had been frayed so badly, internationally, and that I was able to bring people together,” Biden said during the interview. “Bring the politics of America together.”*** “And I think we’re making slow progress,” he added. Biden has continued to suffer low approval ratings in his first year in office, including on his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Friday found that only a third of Americans approved of Biden’s handling on the conflict, in comparison with 47 percent who disapproved and 20 percent who had no opinion.

* Having the country effectively locked down at the start of your administration is certainly a great way to pad your stats.

** Showing weakness in the face of the Taliban, which led to Putin deciding to roll the dice with World War III helps in that department.

*** Flashback: White House Christmas message to unvaccinated: You’re looking at a winter of death for yourselves and your families:

UPDATE: Stealth Hunter: Biden’s tangled business dealings are becoming hard to ignore. Influence-peddling is Washington’s ‘spectator sport’ – but now there’s an interest in taking a closer look at the president’s son.