BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE: Economic concerns hurt Biden’s approval, keep Democrats in peril ahead of midterms: Poll. “A career-low 37% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance overall, with 55% disapproving. That includes just 30% approval among political independents and 10% from Republicans. Even in his own party, nearly a quarter of Democrats either disapprove of Biden (19%) or are withholding judgment (4%),” ABC reports.